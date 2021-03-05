Bozeman Health announces expansions in healthcare, two new urgent care locations

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Two more healthcare home facilities are coming to the growing area between Bozeman and Belgrade looking to bring needed services to the Gallatin Valley.
The two new Bozeman Health b2 UrgentCare’s will break ground in the summer/fall and be finished by fall 2022 costing just over $6 million including medical equipment and the new buildings.
These locations will care for patients with urgent care issues and help connect people to a primary care provider if they don’t have one.
A b2 UrgentCare Belgrade will go up on a Bozeman Health-owned pad site just west of the existing Bozeman Health Belgrade Clinic.
The clinic will move urgent care operations out of the Belgrade Clinic to a stand-alone building to allow for expansion of primary care operations.
A b2 UrgentCare on N. 19th in Bozeman will open on Bozeman Health-owned land between N. 19th and Simmental Way near the rest area across from Costco.
The location will be convenient for all of the new housing and apartment complexes going up in the northwest Bozeman area and for those traveling on I-90.
Many of the Bozeman Health employees at current facilities will move into the new buildings once completed, 15 will make up a team, staffed by physicians and rotate.
Bozeman Health shares all of the same health records digitally making communication easy between all of the new locations.
The Bozeman Health Cottonwood Clinic + Surgery Center will open up in April and the primary care clinic within the new athletic complex at Montana State University will open later this fall.
John Hill, Bozeman Health president and CEO, shared that the facility at the N. 19th location is large and has the ability to expand care services in the future including possible primary care.
