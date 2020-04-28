BOZEMAN, Mont. - With hospitals at the front lines of testing and treatment, they’re paving their own paths to reopening services. In Bozeman, residents have a better idea of what that looks like after a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Bozeman Health is the non-profit running Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and clinics across Gallatin County. The organization's facilities are currently operating at 25-35% capacity, but its phased reopening approach hopes to have those numbers on track to changing soon.
The timeline is flexible, and Bozeman Health officials admit that it could change if Gallatin or the surrounding counties start to see an uptick in cases.
They'll start adding more services in phase one, which starts on May 4 and aims to get the clinics and hospital up to a 50% capacity.
Phase two begins May 18. Bozeman Health hopes to be at 75% of their normal capacity by that point.
And by phase three - which starts June 1st - all of the organization's sites are expected to be back to 100% capacity. That means that elective procedures and surgeries can begin again.
Even on the road back to normal, the Bozeman Health is preparing to see a possible surge in coronavirus cases. In the coming weeks, they say they'll continue their work of trying to gather the necessary medical supplies.
Testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) like face masks and gloves continue to be some of the most valued and hard-to-come-by resources for healthcare workers.
It's the same problem that Bozeman Health and organizations worldwide been facing since the pandemic began, and it remains a priority.
Bozeman Health president and CEO John Hill addressed their approach to getting that equipment on Tuesday.
"We continue to watch the procurement of other healthcare systems, the availability of these supplies out on the marketplace, and that's been our challenge over the last five weeks,” Hill admits. “It will continue to be the challenge that we will have during the reopening phase."
Going forward, if you're in need of care, you’re urged to not delay getting it. If you've had your appointments at Bozeman Health cancelled during the pandemic, call again to reschedule. When you do come in for an appointment, you will need to wear a cloth face mask.
During the press conference, Bozeman Health officials also thanked employees and the community for their support over the last few weeks and the coming months.