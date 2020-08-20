BOZEMAN- Bozeman Health Clinical Research announced Thursday that they plan to participate in a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine research study.
They plan to participate as a study site for the Phase 2/3 global study sponsored by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE of an investigational vaccine, BNT162b2, against SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the current global pandemic (COVID-19).
The study site will be one of over 120 global clinical investigational sites that will collectively enroll up to 30,000 participants.
Bozeman Health Clinical Research is anticipating to begin the trial this fall, and hopes to enroll several hundred participants in the trial.
Participants are currently being enrolled, and if you’re interested, you can learn more online here or by calling 406-414-4475.
Those interested in participating will complete an Informed Consent and screening procedures to meet eligibility standards.
According to Bozeman Health, the study is a 1:1 randomized study with a placebo control, meaning about half of the participants will receive a placebo.
For more information, you can read the full release from Bozeman Health here, visit CovidVaccineStudy.com, or call 406-414-4475.