BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Health partnered with Seattle Children's to expand pediatric specialty medical services in Southwest Montana.

There will be a total of six services offered at the new Sheehy Center of Pediatric Excellence at Deaconess Hospital.

The services include pediatric cardiology, surgery, oncology, orthopedics, integrated pediatric behavioral health, and wellness services.

For many years, there have been limited specialized health care resources for kids in Montana.

Families throughout the Montana would have to travel to neighboring states to get the services they need.

The new expansion was made possible through a charitable gift to Bozeman Health Foundation of $4 million from Tim and Carmen Sheehy.

Bozeman Health said the hospital will begin to offer some of the new services as soon as October.

More information on Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital's new pediatric services can be found here.