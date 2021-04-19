BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center opened Monday.
The care site in West Bozeman provides readily available and expert care for community members.
The new space has family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatrics.
Bozeman Health President and CEO John Hill said they hand-picked the team to be a part of this clinic.
"So advance practice clinic technicians nursing nurse practitioners physician assistance nursing working at the top end of the licensure we also have social workers who will also integrate behavioral health into this clinic so it really brings the best of all primary care specialties into one location," explained Hill
In addition, the exam rooms have separate patient and provider entry.
Over the next six to nine months radiology surgery, ambulatory surgery, and a gastrointestinal clinic will open at this location too.
More information on Bozeman Health can be found here.