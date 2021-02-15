BOZEMAN, Mont. - Over the past year, the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital has seen an increase in mental health and substance abuse patients.
Bozeman Health Officials said 1,000 community members came into the emergency department facing a behavioral health crisis in 2020.
Bozeman Health Chief Advancement Officer Jason Smith said with support from the City of Bozeman, they can make some radical improvements to two rooms in their emergency department.
The hospital has plans to hire a new staff for this project too.
Smith explained the importance of these new rooms, "We never has spaces that are uniquely and specially dedicated to service to those presenting mental health crisis this represents a tremendous transformative moment for us and together with partners across the community."
The new rooms will include an evaluation room and two observation rooms.
"Rather than traditional hospital beds and beeping monitor equipment, these rooms will have recliners and softer light and the ability to have appropriate background music," Smith said.
The new project will allow Bozeman Health patients will be able to speak with a peer specialist who might have gone through a similar situation.
The City of Bozeman has allocated over $300,000 as part of their CARES Act pandemic relief funds to Bozeman Health Foundation for the new rooms.
Smith said the project is budgeted to cost $650,000 over two years.
Bozeman Health is making this project a priority and, the teams are eager to get the new emergency behavioral health rooms open.
Smith said if one is currently facing a mental health crisis, they should call 211, a helpline to seek immediate support and community resources.
