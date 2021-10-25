BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Health and Gallatin City-County Health Department are offering vaccination clinics for both Moderna and Pfizer at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital this week.
The CDC approved that booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines are now available for most Gallatin County residents.
Starting Tuesday, Deaconess Hospital will offer booster shots, as well as first and second doses, of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments are not required but Bozeman Health says they are preferred.
The CDC said people can choose which booster shot they’d like to receive, regardless of which vaccine they initially got, as long as the individual meets the vaccine eligibility requirement.
Anyone who received a second dose of Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago and falls into a certain group based on age and medical status can qualify for a booster shot.
According to the CDC, those groups include people who are 65 years old or older, adults who live in a long-term care setting, adults with underlying medical conditions, and adults who work or live in a setting that places them at high risk for getting or spreading COVID-19.
More information about who is currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot can be found here.
In addition, booster shots for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended for all adults who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
Bozeman Health said booster shots protect people who are most at-risk for severe health impacts from COVID-19.
"It scientifically proven to provide more protection to individuals also would say that we are still in a state of high transmission in Gallatin County so it really important that we continue to take precautions to protect ourselves with protects everyone else," Bozeman Health COVID-19 Incident Commander, Kallie Kujawa said.
Bozeman Health patients can also contact their primary care providers to get a booster shot.
More information on upcoming vaccination clinics and to schedule an appointment can be found here or by calling the local COVID-19 hotline at 406-548-0123.
Another resource to find vaccination providers and schedule appointments can be found here or by calling the national hotline at 1-800-232-0233.