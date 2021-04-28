Bozeman Health, Gallatin Valley Land Trust to begin construction on new wellness trail

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Health will build a new half-mile “wellness” trail to connect communities on the east end of town with the Gallatin Mental Health Center.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put trail use at an all-time high and the existing 4.5 miles of trails within Highland Glen Nature Preserve are not yet connected to nearby affordable housing neighborhoods and businesses off Haggerty Lane.
According to Bozeman Health more than 2,000 people use the Gallatin Mental Health Center annually and a good portion of those people have to walk the much longer, more trafficked and less peaceful route along Haggerty Lane and Ellis Street.
“It was really about making sure that everybody that lives nearby, works nearby has access to this great amenity and so we found this connector to get people from the Gallatin Mental Health Center and the neighborhoods nearby over there, over connected into the trails and open up an entirely new access for them and keep them off busy streets so it’s a little bit safer,” Gallatin Valley Land Trust Associate Director EJ Porth said.
Since 2013, GVLT has partnered with Bozeman Health and the Gallatin Mental Health Center on the Trails Prescription Program (TrailsRx), encouraging medical providers to write ‘prescriptions’ for trail walks to their patients who need increased physical activity, social connection, and fresh air.
“It has an impact on physical well-being we know that, but it also has a really important impact on our mental well-being and that’s why projects like this wellness trail, its connection to Gallatin Mental Health Center are so important as we look after what are some pretty significant and growing needs across our communities,” Bozeman Health Chief Advancement Officer Jason Smith said.
The new half mile trail will cost approximately $47,000 to create and funding for the project was provided by GVLT, Bozeman Health, the city of Bozeman, along with a few individuals, family foundations and businesses in the area.
The community is encouraged to respect the existing agricultural use on the property and extensive wildlife by leashing their dogs, cleaning up dog waste, and being courteous to other users.
Porth said the hope is to have construction begin sometime this spring and be finished by the fall.
More information on Gallatin Valley Land Trust can be found here.
More information on Bozeman Health can be found here.