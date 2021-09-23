BOZEMAN, Mont. – A hospital surge at Bozeman Health means much more than just long hours for healthcare workers especially when a staffing shortage is limiting hours for the little things like coffee and food breaks to get through the day.
Bozeman Health COVID-19 Incident Command Lead Kallie Kujawa said any and all donation along with words of support are helping healthcare specialist working long hours with near or at capacity hospital number of patients at both Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center.
“Our coffee shops and cafeteria at Deaconess Hospital have limited hours so coffee donations on a coordinated date are always wonderful and very well received by our staff,” Kujawa said.
Dr. Kathryn Bertany is a pediatrician and president of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center who said it’s the little things we forget that the hospital workers are starting to miss.
“I will tell you that not having caffeinated healthcare workers makes it a lot harder to work long hours so it sounds minor but small gifts of healthy treats I’m sure would be welcome by any of your healthcare providers,” Dr. Bertany said.
Bozeman Health has a resiliency team and spiritual care team travel to all Bozeman Health care sites with prepackaged items like granola bars, energy drinks, snacks, fruits and treats.
“We’d be happy to except items like that to take care of our teams in Belgrade, Big Sky and in Bozeman so they don’t have to locate food when they are busy,” Kujawa said.
Bozeman Health said they would be happy to coordinate with area businesses or people looking to find a time to drop off care packages to workers at specific departments through their Bozeman Health Foundation and are also accepting monetary donations.
You can find Bozeman Health Foundation’s contact information and COVID-19 Employee Compassion Fund here.