BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin City County Health Department and Bozeman Health teamed up to provide COVID-19 booster shots.
Bozeman Health and GCCHD said, booster shots are only available for those who received Pfizer as their primary doses, have waited at least six months after your second dose, and if you fit one of the following criteria:
- If you are 65 years old or older or living in a long-term care facility.
- If you are age 49 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.
- If you are age 18 to 48 with underlying health conditions where the benefit of getting an additional dose outweighs any side effects.
- **If you fall into this category, please see your primary care physician before you get a booster.**
People who qualify for booster shots can make an appointment here.
Bozeman Health said walk-ins are welcome too.
During this time, appointments are open to anyone 12-years-old or older looking for a first or second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as well.