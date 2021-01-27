BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Health is now offering COVID-19 travel testing.
People with travel plans are still being told to postpone their travel dates and stay at home to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.
The CDC states that traveling can increase your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19.
Traveling out of state involves busy travel environments such as airports, bus stations, and train stations that can easily spread the virus.
If one has to travel, the Bozeman Health COVID-19 test will give one their results in 48 hours for travel.
In order to get a travel test one has to call the hotline and place an order.
The testing is an efficient and convenient drive-thru testing site in Lot H at Deaconess Hospital.
The testing is offered from 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
The COVID-19 test results will be posted on MyChart in less than 48 hours after taking the test.
Currently, Bozeman Health is not an approved testing site for travel to Hawaii.
Bozeman Health Laboratory Marketing Representative Micah Kroening said, "Bozeman Health is not an approved testing site for travel to Hawaii although we are in the process to getting that stood up."
One can access the Bozeman Health COVID-19 Hotline by calling 406-414-2619.
Hotline hours are weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and weekends from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
More information on the COVID-19 travel testing can be found here.