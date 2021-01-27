Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow continuing through Thursday. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches at lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 12 inches or more at ridgetops in the Centennial and Henrys Lake mountains. Blowing snow with winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Far southern portions of Gallatin, Madison and Beaverhead counties near the Idaho border. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall will be along the Montana Idaho border. Additional snowfall is likely Thursday night through Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&