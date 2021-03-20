Bozeman Health, Life Flight Network to bring air and ground medical transport services

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Bozeman Health and Life Flight Network partnered up to provide medical transport services for Bozeman Health patients as the Gallatin Valley and Bozeman Deaconess Health Hospital continue to grow.
Life Flight Network, a not-for-profit operation, is a medical transport service with helicopter, fixed-wing and ground ambulance bases throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana.
The partnership between Bozeman Health and Life Flight Network has been under development for more than a year.
The partnership will primarily focus on hospital-to-hospital transport for patients who may need a higher level of care or are being transferred to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital’s new neonatal intensive care unit.
“We’ve got this great neonatal intensive care unit, we’ve got the people, equipment, and we can take care of the babies, but we want to make sure we can get the babies to us,” Dr. Diane Warner, a neonatologist for Bozeman Health said.
This patient transport program goal is to enhance the readiness of local 911 ambulances as the region grows and will simultaneously provide patients requiring air or ground transport into or out of the Bozeman Health system.
Bozeman Health said Life Flight's services for their neonatal intensive care unit is underway but co-sponsored ambulances should be up and running by this summer.
