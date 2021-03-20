Bozeman Health, Life Flight Network to bring air and ground medical transport services

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Mostly the higher elevations of Gallatin, Madison and Beaverhead counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&