Bozeman Health offering free mobile screening

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Health is offering free health screenings, immunizations, and services to adults across southwest Montana.
The mobile screening program HealthCare Connections has provided service to over 7,000 Montanans for the past ten years.
HealthCare Connections is free and, health insurance is not required to see a health professional.
The mobile unit travels across Madison, Gallatin, and Park County.
Bozeman Health Community Engagement Coordinator, Danika Comey said, "It specifically helps to reach out more rural populations bring health care service to our rural communities we also come at more nontraditional office hour times we come on the weekend the evening hours we might come over the lunch break so helps decrease barriers for people getting access to healthcare."
HealthCare Connections is currently not offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Comey said, the mobile unit plans to offer the vaccine by the end of April.
HealthCare Connections upcoming dates and time are listed below:
Saturday, April 24 Gallatin County Regional Park 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5 GCCHD WIC Office 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Thursday, May 20 Gallatin Valley Food Bank from noon to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26 Rosauers 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9 Gallatin Gateway Community Center 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 19 Bozeman Goodwill 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29 Big Sky Community Food Bank 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
More information on HealthCare Connections can be found here.