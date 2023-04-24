Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches near north-facing terrain. * WHERE...Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Primarily rain is expected through the day, but a transition to snow is expected during the evening. Given recent warm weather, snow may have a difficult time accumulating on roadways through much of the night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&