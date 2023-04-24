BOZEMAN, Mont. - Outpatient services at Bozeman Health on North 19th Avenue will be entirely re-opening beginning Tuesday, April 25.
Bozeman Health said in release the lab location at 120 North 19th Avenue is reopening after temporarily closing in July 2022 for renovations.
The facility will offer the following services Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:
• Routine phlebotomy and lab testing | Walk-in service for patients with a provider order for lab tests including diagnostic codes and provider signature.
• Labs on demand | Walk-in service for a limited menu of tests without a provider's orders. Labs on demand cannot be billed through insurance.
• Therapeutic phlebotomy | By appointment only.
• Veterans Affairs (VA) collections.
• Allergy testing | Provider order required.
• Autoimmune screenings | Provider order required.
• Fertility studies | Provider order required. | By appointment only.
