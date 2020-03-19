Bozeman Health temporarily suspending patient visits and surgeries

BOZEMAN- Right now all non-urgent medical services at Bozeman Health care sites, including Deaconess Hospital, Belgrade Clinic, and Big Sky Medical Center are temporarily suspended.
This temporary suspension includes all scheduled patient visits, surgeries, and procedures deemed not absolutely necessary by providers.
Patients requiring urgent or emergent care will continue to be cared for appropriately at b2 UrgentCare Main Street, b2 UrgentCare Big Sky, b2 MicroCare, Belgrade UrgentCare, and the emergency departments at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center.
Bozeman Health is able to conduct telehealth visits with their patients. You can find out more about telehealth visits here.