Bozeman Health to offer COVID-19 Drive-Up Test Sites

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Health system is preparing to offer to drive up test sites for COVID-19.
Drive-Up COVID-19 Test Sites in Bozeman and Belgrade will be performing nasal swab testing for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections for individuals with an existing order from a provider.
Patients will remain in their vehicles while screened.
The following locations will offer the tests:
• Bozeman Health Belgrade Clinic + Urgent Care
• Bozeman Health Outpatient Services at N. 19th
• Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Parking Lot G
• Big Sky Medical Center, Emergency Department Ambulance Bay
Right now hours for all locations are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Belgrade and Big Sky locations are also open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bozeman health says if you don’t have an order, contact your healthcare provider or contact the COVID-19 Hotline before showing up at a test site.
The Bozeman Health COVID-19 Hotline can be accessed by calling any Bozeman Health hospital or clinic phone number and asking for or selecting the COVID-19 Hotline option from the phone tree.
Hotline hours are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.