BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University's student athletes will soon be just seconds away from mental and physical healthcare services thanks to a landmark collaboration that will put a new healthcare clinic inside of MSU's new Bobcat Athletic Complex.
The collaboration between the state's largest university and Bozeman Health will provide care rivaling that of much larger universities like Alabama, Clemson, and UCLA.
"We believe there is an incredible synergy that will be realized through having a clinic connected to the MSU campus," said John Hill, President and CEO of Bozeman Health at a press conference on Monday.
The 5,500 square foot state-of-the-art clinic will be inside of the new Bobcat Athletic Complex, currently under construction. Its services will be used by student athletes, MSU faculty and staff, and their family members and dependents.
The facility will also provide the "full spectrum of primary care sports medicine," according to Mark Williams, Chief Physician Officer at Bozeman Health. That care includes performing sports physicals, concussion evaluation and treatment, mental health and eating disorder support, and more.
It'll be the only facility of its kind in Montana and the northern Rocky Mountain region.
"This facility will change the face of bobcat athletics and impact every bobcat student athlete by providing academic and training support spaces while creating more space in our current athletic facilities to do just the same," said Leon Costello, MSU's Athletic Director.
The Bobcat Athletic Complex is itself becoming a reality through a $2 million donation from Bozeman Health, which made it possible for the university to reach its fundraising goal of $18 million.
It's not the first time two of Bozeman's key institutions have partnered together. Last year, they came together to create a holistic healthcare model for student athletes.
The clinic will open in fall 2021 with the opening of the Bobcat Athletic Complex.