BOZEMAN, MT- Bozeman Health will run clinical trials of Pfizer's influenza vaccine. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bozeman Health also ran COVID vaccination trials, which Senator Daines notably participated in.
The vaccine is an mRNA vaccination and according to Bozeman Health, that has changed the way we fight infectious diseases.
The mRNA Flu Vaccine study will help them learn if an investigational vaccine using mRNA technology is safe and can help the body produce antibodies that may help fight off the flu.
mRNA vaccines do not contain any killed or weakened virus. mRNA vaccines work by telling your body to produce proteins that look just like certain parts of the virus.
If you are interested in participating in this clinical trial, please call 406-414-4475 or email clinicalresearch@bozemanhealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.