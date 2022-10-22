Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches in the valleys of Southwest and Central Montana, and up to 10 inches in northerly upslope areas over the plains of Central and North Central Montana. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The heavy, wet snow could lead to tree damage where foliage remains. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&