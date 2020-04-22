Bozeman Health, Western Montana Mental Health Center, and Help Center Launch New Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center

BOZEMAN- With most of our normal routines being impacted by COVID-19 Bozeman Health is launching new services to provide mental health support to members of the Bozeman community.
The Help Center 211 crisis line has been available for years but now in response to the outbreak through innovative partnerships with Western Montana Mental Health Center, and Help Center they are launching the first behavioral health urgent care center to serve more members of the community.
You can dial 211 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and you’ll be able to speak with a crisis counselor along with getting specific referrals to help address each individual need.
These new avenues will help with on the spot counseling, access to medication, and, care coordination.