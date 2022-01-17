BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter is taking part in the nationwide "Betty White Challenge" to donate $5 to your local animal shelter while the shelter itself is promoting half-price adoption fees on a surplus of black and white cats at the shelter.
Heart of the Valley's Director of Annual Giving Andrea Lambert said the shelter has a "Black Tie" promotion that they extended through the end of January offering half priced adoptions on all cats showing off their elegant and fuzzy tuxedos, black or black & white outfits.
“We have a lot of cats and they’re really great cats I mean some are a little bit shy and some are going to need some attention or maybe be the only pet in their home or the only cat... but they’re just so great and so love-able and they just need someone to take a few minutes and try to get to know them,” Lambert said.
In honor of the late actress and animal welfare advocate Betty White, the Heart of the Valley named two kittens after White and her character Rose Nylund on the "Golden Girls."
Bozeman cat mom Hailey Porter was lucky enough to take home the two kittens and said her best friend Minnie of more than 16 years passed away two days after the real Betty White died and thought it was a sign to adopt.
The Betty White Challenge on social media asks people to donate $5 toward an animal non-profit in honor of the philanthropic actress on Jan. 17, when it would have been the comedic star's 100th birthday.
Heart of the Valley is requiring appointments for adoptions and surrenders and asks you to call their front desk to schedule (406) 388-9399.
The animal shelter is open Tuesday through Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can find more about Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter here.
