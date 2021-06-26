Heart of the Valley's Snowshoe Shuffle helps out animals in shelter’s care

Puppy named "Baby Girl" at the Heart of the Valley animal shelter is waiting to be adopted.

 Noah Schmick Wake Up Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter is hosting a Paws2Read program and book signing to increase awareness for pet rescue and adoption.

The shelter will host author Gayle Mansfield Irwin who was actually their first education coordinator when Heart of the Valley was known as the Bozeman Humane Society in the early 1990’s.

Bozeman Heart of the Valley hosts Paws2Read pet rescue and adoption program

Irwin has wrote numerous books about dogs all based on her experiences in the Gallatin Valley and a portion of her book sales will go toward helping a rescued animal.

“Still about a half a million animals are euthanized every year, there is that need for people to adopt and I’m going to have my little dog Jeremiah who appears in my novels, who also has his own children’s story and he is a rescue dog,” Irwin said.

Heart of the Valley estimates the costs of taking care of each furry friend depends on how long they stay but can range anywhere between $200 and $400.

The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 26 at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.

More information on Heart of the Valley can be found here.

