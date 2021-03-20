Bozeman Help Center continues changing lives 50 years and 500,000 calls later

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Help Center, Inc. has provided crisis counseling, advocacy, information, outreach, support, and services to the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas 24 hours a day since 1971.
Breanna Polacik was born in Butte and raised in Livingston but knows all about the life changing services of the Help Center that helped out one of her friends.
“I was scared, I didn’t know how to help them, I couldn’t call for help and send it their way and so I called the Help Center and said, ‘My friend won’t call, I’m really feeling like they’re committed to going through with this,’” Polacik said.
Polacik didn’t know where her friend was but knew how to reach her and all she needed was someone else to help out.
“We get to help people who are unsure of where to turn and we are a good first call for help so I love being able to help people who are in crisis or just need resources or are feeling suicidal,” Mandy St. Aubyn, development and communications coordinator and Help Center employee of 13 years said.
Since COVID-19 began the Help Center has seen a 55% increase in the need for their services, and Polacik said they are always there to help.
“Knowing that the help line is available 24 hours a day, I mean obviously crisis times like these don’t just happen from 8 to 5,” Polacik said.
The community organization emerged from an increasing concern about drug problems in the area and established a nonprofit called Gallatin Council on Health and Drugs.
In June 1971, the Help Center became a 24/7 all-purpose crisis center for callers and walk-in clients.
In 2003, the name of the agency was changed to Help Center, Inc. as the needs of the community continued to grow. They added a sexual assault counseling center, the Gallatin County child advocacy center and Hearts & Homes family resource center.
Along with celebrating this milestone, the Help Center will be launching a “50 for 50” fundraising campaign to raise $50,000 and engage 50 new monthly donors within 5 months to support and sustain their vital services.
More information about the 50th Anniversary and campaign can be found here.