The following is a press release from Bozeman Public Schools (BSD7) Superintendent Casey Bertram:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - It was brought to our attention on July 21, 2023 that an employee of the District, Mark Nahorniak, was arrested by the Bozeman Police Department on the charge of solicitation of a prostitute. Mark Nahorniak was hired by the District on July 1, 2019 and served as an assistant football coach for BHS during the 2019-2022 high school seasons. Mr. Nahorniak is not employed in the District outside of his role as an assistant high school football coach. The employee is suspended from his participation with the Bozeman High football program pending investigation.
We are grateful for ongoing collaboration and partnership with the Bozeman Police Department. The safety of children and adults in the community is a shared priority of our organizations. All employees of the District undergo fingerprint background checks prior to hire.
We understand that this employee, by nature of their employment as a coach, has had a lot of interaction with youth in our community. If students, parents, or community members have any additional information to provide law enforcement, or have specific questions for law enforcement, they should contact Bozeman Police Department Detective Captain, Dana McNeil (406)582-2020.
Best,
Casey Bertram, Superintendent
