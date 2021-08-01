BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman High School $30 million construction project is over halfway finished.

The contractors started the project in March of 2020 and the project is ahead of schedule.

When the project is completed there will be a new auditorium, students commons, a classroom tower, refinished gym floor with new benches, and more maintenance upgrades.

Bozeman High School has been educating students since the early 1950 and due to the growth and development in Bozeman, it was time to upgrade the original high school buildings.

The Bozeman High School contractors also helped with the building of the new Gallatin High School in Bozeman.

Bozeman High School students, families, and teachers should expect the high school remodel to be fully completed by the end of 2021.

