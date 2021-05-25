BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman High School class of 2021 can invite an unlimited number of guests to their in-person graduation.

The ceremony will be held at Montana State University Bobcat Stadium.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were previously limited to only inviting six guests.

After the new local and national COVID-19 guidelines were announced, Bozeman High School and MSU approved of allowing students to invite more guest to the special event.

Bozeman High School Principal Dan Mills said, "We were thinking about that was this is really great because I don't have to pick my favorite uncle I don’t have to pick whether or not my long term neighbor comes or this long term neighbor this is a once in a lifetime moment for these graduates."

The students are their families will be required to wear a mask when lining up outside the stadium.

Once the student and families are spaced out they will be allowed to remove their masks.

Bobcat Stadium can hold up to 5,000 people will plenty of room for social distancing.

The graduation ceremony will be held on June 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.