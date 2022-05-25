BOZEMAN, Mont. - A soft lockdown was put in place at Bozeman High School Wednesday morning.
An email sent to parents and guardians from Principal Dan Mills says classrooms were asked to secure in place at 11:35 am out of an abundance of caution while Bozeman Police investigated a report near the Bozeman High School campus.
It was quickly determined the report was unsubstantiated and there was no concern in the neighborhood.
The secure-in-place has since been lifted and school is continuing as normal.
