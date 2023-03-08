BOZEMAN, Mont. - The City of Bozeman held a kickoff event for their Equity and Inclusion Plan on Tuesday in an effort to bring more voices to the table for drafting a plan that promotes equity and accessibility in the city.
The event, held at the Public Safety Center, drew a crowd of around 100 attendees.
Dani Hess, the city’s community engagement coordinator, said there were two purposes for the event: the first, to explain how community members can be engaged with the planning process for the Equity and Inclusion Plan. The second, to serve as an opportunity for community members to build relationships with each other and share what they would like to see in the plan.
This project first launched in 2020 following national calls to address violence against marginalized communities, she said. It started first with the Inclusive City Report and Recommendations, followed by the Equity Indicators Project. The Equity and Inclusion Plan builds on those two reports and will include community feedback.
“So, this plan really looks at those big issues: housing, transportation, access to a steady income, and education, and looks at how we can build those partnerships and make sure everyone has access to the life that they want to live,” Hess said.
Now, the city is looking for feedback from the community. They are encouraging a program called Community Chats, where community members can have discussions with their neighbors, coworkers and others who are close to them, about what they would like to see in the final plan.
A survey will go out to the greater community in June and from May to July, the plan will be in development, with town hall discussions in August.
“We need your help, we need your ideas, we need your thoughts, we need your involvement, participation and we particularly need you to help us identify those that may not be here today. Who are affected by these policies that we will enact, whose voices need to be heard, and they may not be in the room,” said Mayor Cyndy Andrus.
To learn more about the project and how you can get involved, you can visit the Engage Bozeman website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.