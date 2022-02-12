BOZEMAN, Mont. - A fire caused extensive damage to a home in Bozeman earlier this week.
An exterior fire on the home was threatening to spread in the attic and interior Bozeman Fire reported.
Crews arrived quickly and knocked down the fire, which ended up causing extensive damage to the exterior.
Several windows of the home were broken, allowing for some fire and smoke damage inside the home as well.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
