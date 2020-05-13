BOZEMAN, Mont. - If you look to the hills northeast of downtown Bozeman this week, you might see a new message on display: a giant heart in the hills.
The heart was built by a local organization, the Green Coalition of Gay Loggers for Jesus, in sight of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital to encourage hospital workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
It took five volunteers from the grassroots political organization and 160 pounds of fertilizer to make the heart, just north of and visible from I-90. It's 90 feet tall, but because of the slope of the hill volunteers actually had to put down fertilizer that was 200 feet tall to make the heart look the right shape from below.
The hill heart is on private property that's closed to the public, though it was generously shared with the organization by the landowner.
In any circumstances, it would be an encouraging symbol. But in the middle of a pandemic - with a second wave threatening Montana's hardest-hit county - it's even more impactful.
Lauren Brendel, public information officer for Bozeman Health, heard about the heart before she saw it. She says it's been an uplifting symbol for the healthcare community.
"To see those different messages of support just really enforces that we're following our calling of helping others and we're just always so honored and blessed to receive that encouragement," Brendel says.
The heart is one of many ways that Bozeman Health's facilities has received an outpouring of support from the community, in the form of banners, side walk chalk art, painted rocks, and posters of encouragement.
The heart will be visible at least through the summer, but it could last for years to come with proper maintenance.