BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Hot Springs in continuing their business during COVID-19.
The facility has natural hot springs feeding indoor and outdoor pools, saunas and a gym for their guest.
One can join through a membership or a single day pass.
While using the facility, the company is making sure people follow the CDC guidelines.
Andy Barham, Bozeman Hot Springs, general manager said, "As they come through the lobby even the locker rooms we request that they do wear their mask and of course during heavy exercise you can take that off and have that freedom and when you are swimming as well."
The gym is still offering personal training and fitness classes.
These classes are masked based and taught at a social distance.
During this time, health and wellness is important to maintain and Bozeman Hot Spring is offering their facility to the community.
If you are showing COVID-19 symptoms, Bozeman Hot springs is asking one to refrain from using the facility.