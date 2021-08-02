BOZEMAN, Mont. - Hundreds of Bozeman residents are living in RV's, campers, and trailers across Bozeman due to the current housing market and pandemic prices.
The increased demand for Bozeman housing has forced many short-term rentals to turn their homes into long-term rental properties over the past year.
During this time, many Bozeman homeowners decided to sell their houses too as a result of the current high market prices and value.
Multiple factors have led to working individuals in Bozeman becoming displaced and unable to afford a single-family home.
Stephen Shephrd, Camper Owner living on the streets in Bozeman working over 50 hours a week still can't afford any affordable housing in Bozeman right now.
"I was offered a room for $1,000 a month and if I used the kitchen and the restroom in a timely fashion I was welcomed to use that. I mean that is ridiculous that is half my month's wages it is just expensive here and there is no housing here for anybody in my situation," Shepherd said.
The Human Resource Development Council in Bozeman said they have reached out to people living on the streets and are currently working with over 35 different campers to help those people in need.
HRDC President and CEO Heather Grenier said, "We spent a lot of time and energy helping people navigate the housing market and what housing is available and helping them get connected to whatever resources might be able to help them in that path."
Since last year, the HRDC is said the number of people in the Bozeman community without stable housing has doubled.
Many of the Bozeman residents living in campers right now said if the Bozeman housing market continues to increase they are going to have to leave their family and job to start over.