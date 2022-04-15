Bozeman HRDC breaks ground on new campus to address hunger, homelessness concerns

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Human Resources Development Council broke ground on a new one-stop campus to help Gallatin, Park and Meagher Counties with essential emergency shelter services, food and nutrition programs and other community needs they continue to address.
The estimated $28 million Community First Griffin Place campus will house the future home of the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, Fork and Spoon "pay-what-you-can restaurant" and year-round emergency shelter facilities along with other HRDC programs and community partners.
Philanthropy is playing a significant roll in funding for the new site as $10.7 million has been raised so far in their $15 million goal.
The Kendeda Fund kicked off the HRDC's final push for fundraising during the groundbreaking ceremony on April 14 announcing a matching grant to match the first $1 million raised.
According to Chief Executive Officer and President Heather Grenier other funding sources include new market tax credits, proceeds from selling HRDC-owned properties, Gallatin County Commissioners investment from American Rescue Plan Act funds and permanent debt.
The building housing the HRDC's food and nutrition programs has an estimated completion date of Summer 2023 and construction of the HRDC's year-round emergency shelter is dependent on funding with a construction timeline of 12 to 18 months.
Grenier said they looked over population projections when planning for the new campus to accommodate the growing needs of the community over the next three decades.
Annually more than 15,000 people come to the HRDC looking to use their services throughout Southwest Montana and currently the nonprofits services are spread out across the Bozeman area and are starting to become cramped.
"As much good work as we do at the current Warming Center the bottom line is it started as a roller rink, it was never really intended to be an overnight shelter and so we’re at the limits of what that facility can do for our neighbors here," HRDC Housing Director Brian Guyer said.
HRDC Food and Nutrition Director Jill Holder has been with the Gallatin Valley Food Bank for more than 10 years and said she is excited for all resources to finally be in one place.
"When someone comes to the food bank, it’s kind of the first a lot of people think to come to get help, maybe they’re not eligible for other services, they can walk in the door, they can get a hot meal if they need to, they can get groceries for their family but then we can start the journey of getting people to a more stable situation," Holder said.
You can find more information on the HRDC website here.
