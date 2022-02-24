Bozeman HRDC Fork & Spoon seeking donations for food insecure families

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The HRDC Fork and Spoon started a giveaway fundraiser to celebrate their upcoming 10th anniversary and continue supporting their pay-what-you-can business model.
With help from an anonymous donor, the HRDC Fork and Spoon plans to raise $1,000 each week through the end of April for a total of $10,000 in 10 weeks with matching funds.
The "Power of 10" campaign launched on Valentine’s Day encouraging those to pay-it-forward or donate to the restaurant.
There is an incentive for those who donate $25 or more with a random drawing being held to award 10 take and bake meals to a single donor.
Head Chef and Front of House Manager Leah Smutko said more and more people are coming into the restaurant looking for a free warn meal during the cold snap and pandemic including those who can’t pay full price or pay-it-forward.
“We are seeing more people coming into the dining room so our numbers are right around the 90’s to 100 ranges so people are getting more comfortable about being out and they’re donating what they can, but we’re still not quite seeing the drive that we were originally seeing at the beginning of the pandemic when everybody was reaching out to help,” Smutko said.
Last year, the HRDC Fork and Spoon served over 25,000 total meals and a vast majority were for those experiencing food insecurity.
According to HRDC, donations funded approximately 23% of the restaurant’s operations last year and a majority of their meals went to those in their emergency hotel shelter or warming center.
The HRDC Fork & Spoon is open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. and dinners can be prepared for pick up, and fresh-frozen meals are also available for pick-up during those times as well.
On Fridays, walk-in service is available from noon to 6 p.m. for pick up to-go meals or something from the take and bake freezer to warm up later.
You can find more information about the HRDC Fork and Spoon here.
