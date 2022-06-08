BOZEMAN, Mont. - Starting June 13, the HRDC is giving free meals to children 18 and under all summer long.
Several locations around Bozeman and Big Sky will be set up as a part of the HRDC’s Kids Summer Lunch Program.
“HRDC’s Kids Summer Lunch Program is provided in supervised locations where kids can stay active and spend time with friends while enjoying a delicious lunch,” the HRDC said in a release. “The meals are tasty, are crafted from scratch with local ingredients whenever possible, follow USDA nutrition guidelines, and help all families save money. There is not an application process, and the program does not require proof of income.”
You can find the closest meal site in Bozeman by texting “LUNCH” or “COMIDA” to 304-304.
Bozeman locations include:
- Beall Park – Monday through Friday from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm; Lunch is served next to the pavilion on the corner of East Villard and North Bozeman.
- Bozeman Public Library – Monday through Friday from 12:00 - 1:00 pm; Lunch is served by the main entrance at the top of the front circle.
- Gallatin Valley Food Bank – Monday - Friday from 1:00-4:00 pm; Meal pick-up is available.
- Kirk Park – Monday through Friday from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm; Lunch is served under the trees next to the Beall St parking lot.
- MSU Family and Graduate Housing – Monday through Friday from 12:00 - 1:00 pm. Lunch is served at the playground on the corner of W. Garfield and Paisley Court.
- Story Mill Park – Monday through Friday from 12:00 – 1:00 pm. Lunch is served under the pavilion in front of the Learning Garden.
- Wagon Wheel Trailer Park – Fridays only from 12:00 – 1:00 pm. Lunch is served on the green space next to the speed bump on the west loop near the Koch entrance.
- Walton Homestead Park – Monday through Friday from 12:00 – 1:00 pm. Lunch is served next to the playground just south of Scrubby’s Car Wash on the corner of 15th and Juniper.
Summer lunch serving areas beyond Bozeman include:
- Belgrade School District – Monday through Friday from 12:00 – 1 pm at the Middle School East Cafeteria. Hot lunch is served June 13th - August 17th with no meal service available July 4th & 5th.
- Belgrade Supper – Thursdays from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Join the Mighty Spork food truck for free kids meals and pay-what-you-can suppers at the Belgrade Community Market at Lewis and Clark Park.
- Big Sky Community Food Bank – Meals available during regular food bank hours, June 13th through August 26th.
- Livingston – Free lunch will be available; details pending.
- Three Forks School – Monday through Friday; free breakfast from 8:00 – 9:00 am and free lunch from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Meals will be served from the Three Forks School’s food trailer located near the football stadium concession stand.
