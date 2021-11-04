BOZEMAN, Mont. – A nonprofit in Bozeman working to create ice-related sports, events and skating opportunities for kids and adults have programs filling up to capacity with the announcement of a year-round ice facility.
Thanks to fundraising efforts of more than $1.4 million, this is the first year Gallatin Ice will have a year-round ice rink creating and expanding new programs at Haynes Pavilion.
To complete the year-round rink, Gallatin Ice had to put in new insulation, roof, ductwork, lights, electrical maintenance and exhaust fans.
The first seasonal ice rink in Bozeman was founded over 40 years ago and due to the Bozeman ice community and youth programs expanding Gallatin Ice needed to campaign for a year-long ice rink.
Before this year, the ice rink was only in operation six months a year.
The rink would typically open around Oct. 1 and stay open until April 1.
The new facility adds more than 35 hours to figure skating, 120 new games for hockey and new youth programs with countless hours of additional practice time for kids in the Bozeman area.
The ice rink now has figure skating programs into the summer along with open skate times, private and group skating lessons, recreation and club hockey teams and curling events.
One new program, Ross Skate Academy, brings in new skating equipment you previously couldn’t get in Montana along with both private and group lessons from two multi-gold medal winning sisters, Sydney and Abigail Ross, with more than 30 years of competitive skating experience.
Ross Skate Academy is an authorized Skates U.S. Dealer and an authorized Aura Skates Dealer made up of U.S. Figure Skating SafeSport compliant coaches and skaters.
“We had skaters in the past going to Texas to get skates which makes it hard when you have to custom fit your skates and I do private lessons with kids of all ages, I have four up to 65, I’ll have like 14-15 kids on the ice in the morning and if you walk in here at 6:30 in the morning it’s going,” Figure Skating Coach Sydney Ross said.
Gallatin Ice Philanthropy Director Jeffrey Moore said they are waiting for word from a few grants in November and December from the department of tourism to help build new locker rooms, keep getting new equipment such as a dehumidification system to continue growing their programs.
Another attraction from the ice rink, adult hockey leagues and the Montana State Bobcat Hockey team which still has more than 20 games to play this season, you can find their full schedule here.
You can find more information about Ross Skate Academy here.
You can find more information about Gallatin Ice and their programs here.