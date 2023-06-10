BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman triathlete Dylan Gillespie is racing in the Ironman 70.3 Boulder on Saturday, looking to improve his already stellar Ironman performance in preparation for an important race at the end of August.
He has a few races planned for this summer. This August, the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Finland is the biggest.
Gillespie has been competing in triathlons since he was a teenager, slowly getting better with each one and training more. He said he joined the swim team as a sophomore in high school after starting triathlons to get better at the swimming portion.
Once starting, he never really stopped competing. As an adult, he worked as a firefighter for a few years. Then after qualifying as a professional triathlete, securing some sponsorships and starting remote work for Mach Apparel, he has been able to make the transition to more full-time training.
“So, three sessions a day. But I typically wake up at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, go to the swim center. Get in four to six [kilometers] swimming, then go home, eat some breakfast, hop on my bike for, you know, two to three hours. And then eat some more food after that and then go home for a run later in the day,” Gillespie said.
In April, he placed third in the Ironman 70.3 Peru, thus qualifying him for Finland’s World Championship race. This is his first time qualifying for the championship. He said getting to this point has been an accumulation of fifteen years of racing, slowly getting better over time and of course support from his wife, friends and family.
“You know, when you’re younger, you have all these dreams. You’re like, ‘Oh I want to get on a podium,’ and then years go by. And then when you do it, it’s like, ‘Wow,’” Gillespie said. I'm kind of pinching myself, like, I did it. I got on the Ironman podium, and it’s a special feeling. I've always had the goal to go to the World Championships as a professional.”
Dylan’s wife, Kendra Gillespie, said she has been able to watch him improve over the years. It is really inspiring to watch him work hard, grow and achieve his goals. She said she is incredibly proud of him.
Gillespie said he is really targeting the Boulder race and one more in July to really work hard before the championship. He does not feel like he has reached his peak yet, which is really exciting. Nonstop Local will continue tracking Gillespie’s progress as he races throughout the summer and through the championship.
