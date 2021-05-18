BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Spring Job Fair will be held at the Gallatin Valley Mall Event Center Wednesday.

The event is free and open to the public from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There will be over 50 businesses from different industries participating at the job fair.

A variety of employers will be hiring for retail, food service, construction, and many other job positions.

For people attending the job fair, they need to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress for success.

Also, some companies will be hiring on the spot at the job fair.

For more information, please contact Bozeman Job Service at 406-582-9200