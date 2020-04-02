Bozeman Library challenges you to a game of Bingo

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Library has been closed for two weeks, but that's not stopping them from challenging you to a game.
Quarantine Bingo has become popular in the past two weeks.
Players take screenshots of unique bingo cards, check off what they've accomplished, share on Facebook or Instagram, and tag a friend to play.
Many colleges have made similar bingo cards. The Bozeman Library Bingo card is all about staying home and saving lives.
It has things like, read a book, posted a good review for local business, and started a new hobby.
You can play the game of bingo and get the card from the Facebook post below.