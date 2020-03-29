BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Public Library shut down until further notice due to current events, but one member of the team is continuing her work from the other side of a screen.
Cindy Christin is the Head of Youth Services at the library, but you might know her best from the times you see her sharing a book during her almost-daily “storytimes.” And COVID-19 hasn’t stopped Cindy from putting smiles on the faces of kids in Bozeman.
In a normal week, Cindy does six “Books & Babies” events, and she’s kept going with that and her other story times for kids on the Bozeman Public Library Facebook page.
So, if your kiddos are missing Cindy and story time - or even if you just need a minute to rest while someone else reads for them - you can find some of Cindy's latest storytimes on the Bozeman Public Library Facebook page.