Bozeman Library to reopen Tuesday, June, 30, 2020

BOZEMAN- Starting Tuesday, June 30, 2020, the library will reopen in Bozeman.
The library posted a statement on their website saying things are going to look very different when the public returns.
New open hours:
Open hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Curbside pickup hours: Tuesday - Friday, 2 - 6 p.m.; Saturday, 2 - 5 p.m.
Returns: Tuesday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Masks are encouraged when entering the building, right now the book drop off boxes will remain closed and donations will not be excepted.
You need to be prepared for limited space inside the library. There also will be a limited occupancy which the library will be monitoring, you might be asked to wait in line until there’s space for you to come in.
The library is encouraging that you continue to use their curbside pick-up.
Inside the building, when it comes to using computers inside you’ll be limited to 30 minutes.
To drop off a book when you’re finished you must use the front door entrance on the north side, drop your items onto the ‘quarantine tables’ when entering the large meeting room.
Also, the summer reading program is on! It will be running it a bit differently this year. You can follow this link for more on the reading program.