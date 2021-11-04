BOZEMAN, Mont. - On October 5, 1999, legendary climber Alex Lowe was tragically killed by a deadly avalanche on the slopes of Mount Shishapangma, in the Tibetan Himalaya.
Seventeen years after this death, and the death of cameraman David Bridges, Lowe's and Bridges' bodies were found by climbers attempting the same route. Soon after, Lowe's family made their way to the remote area to recover them.
That story unfolds in the new documentary "TORN" from Lowe's son Max Lowe.
In 2012, Max Lowe began working for National Geographic and had the opportunity to direct the 90-minute film based on his family's story.
Lowe said directing the film was difficult at times, but he knew the documentary would resonate with others.
"Anyone who comes out to watch 'TORN', this is story about mountain climbing rooted in the space of mountain climbing but it really is a story about a family and finding love and finding value in love even after you have lost," Max explained.
The Montana premiere of "TORN" will be at The Wilma in Missoula on Friday at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are is available here for the free screening through the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival's Big Sky Film Series.
Other upcoming screenings including November 29 at the Emerson Crawford Theater. Tickets for that screening are available here.
It will also be available for streaming on Disney Plus.
More information about "TORN" can be found here.