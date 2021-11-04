BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman local Max Lowe recently directed the National Geographic Documentary Film "TORN" about his family's heartbreaking story.
On October 5, 1999, legendary climber Alex Lowe was tragically killed by a deadly avalanche on the slopes of the Tibetan mountain, Shishapangma.
When Alex was on his journey his best friend and climbing partner, Conrad Anker was along side him and was able to survive the avalanche.
After the tragic accident, Anker and Alex's widow, Jennifer, fell in love and got married.
Bozeman Photographer and Director Max Lowe said, "So that was the story we lived in for a long time and it is a story that a lot of people know and have seen and magazine stories and other films."
In 2012, Max Lowe began working for National Geographic and had the opportunity to direct the 90-minute film TORN based on his family's story.
"It kind of resembled the themes we were exploring in the story from Alex being torn between his love for mountain climbing and his love for his family and followed by Conrad kind of struggling with that same balance," Max said.
Max said that directing the film was difficult at times but he knew the documentary would resonate with others.
"Anyone who comes out to watch Torn this is story about mountain climbing rooted in the space of mountain climbing but it really is a story about a family and finding love and finding value in love even after you have lost," Max explained.
The first Montana premiere of TORN will be The Wilma in Missoula on Friday at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are is available here for the free screening and it will be the first film The Wilma has shown since February 2020.
TORN will also be screening at the Emerson Crawford Theater on Nov. 29 and tickets can be found here.
People will also be able to watch TORN this December at Regal Gallatin Valley or stream it on Disney Plus soon.
More information about TORN can be found here.