Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches at lower elevations. Snowfall in excess of 12 inches at ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The southern portions of Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall will be along the Montana Idaho border. Additional snowfall is likely Thursday night through Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&