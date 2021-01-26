BOZEMAN, Mont. - Residents and staff at the Bozeman Lodge assisted living community received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
The Bozeman Lodge has one hundred residents and, 95 received the first dose of the vaccine.
Bozeman Lodge Executive Director Rita Christensen said, "some have health conditions that have made it so they couldn't but, there are about a hundred residents and I think only five are not being vaccinated today."
The vaccine clinic at Bozeman Lodge was run by Walgreens.
Gallatin County Health Officials said 15 living facilities will have their second clinics completed by Feb. 19.
Also, the third and final clinics will be completed by March 12.
There is one more assisted living facility that needs to be scheduled in Gallatin County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.