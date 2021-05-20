BOZEMAN, Mont. – Students at Longfellow Elementary helped build personalized lending libraries for their annual ArtWorks Festival Online Auction to give back to the community with both art and literature.

Longfellow Principal Laura Conwell said a parent volunteer shared her and her daughter’s pandemic experience of having trouble finding books since the Bozeman Public Library and the school's library were both shut down.

With help from an artist-in-residence, students are auctioning off 12 lending libraries that winners can take home and display in their yard, at their business, or sponsor on a Bozeman community trail or at the Family Promise house on Story Street.

The auction items can be found here and all bidding ends at 8:30 p.m. on May 21. An online family trivia night with the Montana Science Center and Montana Outdoor Science School will conclude the auction that families can attend.

All funds go directly back to the students through art experiences such as fine arts projects with professional artists, drumming lessons, Shakespeare plays and all of the school's art supplies.

Longfellow kindergartner Jaxon said he helped out with the “Adventure Awaits!” lending library by drawing a turtle.

“First I drew the shell so it’s easy to draw the shell first and then the legs and the head,” Jaxon said.

Longfellow fifth-graders Laila and Liam said they hope everyone will enjoy their unique art.

“I think that we all really enjoyed it, like this was one of the most fun art projects we’ve done all year,” Laila said.

“There’s no bad art, it’s just art cause it’s like Bob Ross says, ‘Happy accidents!’” Liam said.

Next year, Longfellow hopes to be back to full programming with the addition of a Chet Leach drumming class for all students, “Movement Week” with Cirque406 and a live theater production next school year.

Please note the online auction is in progress and more items and pictures will be added daily until the end of the auction.