BOZEMAN, Mont. - In May, the state legislature passed Senate Bill 382, titled the “Montana Land Use Planning Act,” in an effort to streamline development and bring more housing quickly.
This bill overhauls decades-old and sometimes conflicting criteria for land development in the state, said Chris Saunders, Bozeman’s community development manager.
The bill will not have a significant impact for an average Bozeman resident in their day-to-day life. But it means there are changes within the steps of developing land. For example, you may have to put new or different information into a building application, Saunders said.
At the same time, the City of Bozeman has been creating a new draft of their Urban Development Code, based on its growth policy, the Bozeman Community Plan. Development codes are a set of rules for how land is developed in the city andinclude proposed changes to city zoning.
Senate Bill 382 affects this new drafting procedure because it strongly encourages public participation and feedback when writing development codes.
“To draw another analogy, if you're going to debate the rule book for football, it's probably better to finish that conversation before the game starts. And if you need to change the rule book before the next game, then have that conversation. And then once the game is started, the rule book is the rule book,” Saunders said.
The draft of the new development code is available for reading on Engage Bozeman, along with the zoning draft.
Opportunities for comment on the drafts will be available at Community Development Board meetings on September 18 and October 10 and 16. On October 24, the city commission will start their own process of the review.
The city is looking for concerns, ideas, suggestions and solutions, and all public made to the city is archived and made public, Saunders said.
