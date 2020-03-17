BOZEMAN- As coronavirus spreads across the country members of our community in Bozeman are stepping up to help others who are vulnerable.
Emily Scheer the owner of Montana Maid Cleaning Services is putting her services to use for the elderly at no charge.
Before the virus hit Scheer volunteered cleaning for people with cancer.
So she knows where and how to clean to create a sterile environment for someone with a vulnerable immune system
“It was such an easy transition, it was a no brainer, it took me one second to think of, like hey let’s jump in and do this,” Scheer said, “we do have some open availability and I know how to do it really well so if it brings peace of mind we’re gonna do that.”
Scheer says if you have concern some of the easiest places to clean in your house that harbor germs are the kitchen table, the floor, and the bathtub.
She says you would want to spray those down let the spray sit for about 30 seconds and then wipe them.
Some of the not so obvious places she says to clean are the bottom of your purse, your steering wheel, behind your sink handle and even your TV screen.
“I don’t think that they realize how much and how often they touch [things] in their home,” Scheer said, “so we really try and get in there and just clean every nob, every light switch, every handle anything that they touch on a regular basis.”
For all you gamers out there she says another great surface to hit almost hourly would be the Xbox controllers, Scheer says those are a cesspool for germs and she says don’t be afraid to clean your hair straightener with a little disinfectant.
Scheer adds that you don’t need to buy a ton of product to have a clean house. You can use hydrogen peroxide and water to create a disinfectant that will do the trick.
When using that hydrogen peroxide Scheer says to let it sit on the surface for about five minutes and then wipe it off.
If you’re using a reusable rag at the end of your cleaning put that in the washing machine immediately as opposed to the hamper so that the hot water from the wash will kill those germs.
If you fall under the high-risk category or your elderly and are interested in Scheer services you can get in touch with her, here.
She is also collecting donations to leave with elderly clients, you can leave donations here.