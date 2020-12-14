BOZEMAN - A Bozeman man is being held for attempted deliberate homicide after police say he stabbed another man more than 20 times.
According to the affidavit, police were called to the 2200 block of Buckrake Avenue on Sunday, after a witness reported Cyrus Clearwater Mimbs, 18, stabbed his roommate and took off on foot.
Officers located Mimbs about a quarter mile from the residence hiding in some bushes.
Witnesses told police Mimbs and the victim are friends, were sitting on the living room couch, and without provocation, Mimbs grabbed a large knife and started stabbing the victim in the chest, neck, and face.
The victim reportedly sustained more than 20 stab wounds, two punctured lungs and a broken neck. He was flown to a trauma center for treatment.
According to court documents, Mimbs confirmed with police that he stabbed the victim "numerous times in hopes of killing him." Mimbs told police he "felt the victim was a source of negative energy and a threat to the conversation he was having..."
Mimbs is being held in the Gallatin County Detention Center.