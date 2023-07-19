News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
MISSOULA — A Bozeman man who is accused of interfering with a flight crew and engaging in abusive sexual contact with another person while a passenger on a flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Bozeman was arraigned on charges on July 18, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said today.
Hunter Andrew Dietrich, 42, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with interference with flight crew members and attendants and one count of abusive sexual contact in special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. Dietrich faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the interference charge. He faces a maximum of two years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release on the abusive sexual contact charge.
U.S. District Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided. Dietrich was released pending further proceedings.
As alleged in the indictment, on Feb. 11, while aboard Delta Airlines Flight 3789 from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Bozeman, Dietrich assaulted and intimidated flight crew members and attendants, interfered with the performance of their duties and lessened their ability to perform their duties. Additionally, the indictment alleges that while on the flight, Dietrich knowingly engaged in sexual contact with another person without that person’s permission.
An indictment is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno B. Baucus is prosecuting the case. The FBI and Bozeman Airport Police conducted the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.