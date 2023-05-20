BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Pride Stroll was interrupted by a group of protesters wearing masks and sunglasses to protect their identities while chanting and carrying signs promoting white supremacy and condemning the LGBTQ+ community.
The group walked up and down Main Street and other side streets while engaging with bystanders who shouted back at them.
One bystander who engaged, Joseph Wood, ended up getting assaulted.
Wood said he was walking near the group when one protester handed him a flyer. He continued walking near them and another protester tried blocking his path.
They ultimately got into a verbal altercation that escalated into the man hitting Wood in the face with a shield, then another man pepper sprayed him.
“He didn't like that. So, he checked me with the shield, and then they, like, reached around and this dude, this dude with, like, he literally, like, hand comes from here point blank in my left eye. Like, the most painful part was that I could feel it, like in going into the eye, not just like spicy on top,” Wood said.
The group left and Bozeman Police and EMTs arrived shortly after to take care of Wood.
He made a statement to the police then spent time in an ambulance getting his eyes and face flushed with saline solution.
His girlfriend said she just went into the Community Co-Op and came out to find Wood had been pepper-sprayed.
The protesters spent time moving around Main Street for a while before these events occurred, but the rest of the afternoon continued mostly uninterrupted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.