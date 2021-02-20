BOZEMAN, Mont. - A man takes the streets of Bozeman with cardboard signs that said, "Sell to a local... Please sell me a home... Baby due in June."
The Bozeman Real Estate Group said nearly every home that came on the market within a certain price range was getting multiple offers, and homes started selling for over asking price in the area
The number of homes available for sale in Bozeman has been on the decline since 2016, but between May and November of this year the decline is almost 30%.
The Bozeman Real Estate Group said out of state traffic on their website increased 87% this year, and requests for information from people out of state increased 263%.
They said a huge influx of people from California, Utah, Texas, Washington and Colorado are looking for homes in the area.
Montana’s housing crisis, summed up on a downtown Bozeman street corner today. Pics sent by a friend who says “people are getting desperate.” pic.twitter.com/1dFzR1esXM— Kathleen McLaughlin (@kemc) February 20, 2021